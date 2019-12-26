UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Liberates Several More Settlements In Eastern Idlib - Source

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Syrian Army Liberates Several More Settlements in Eastern Idlib - Source

Syrian government troops on Thursday liberated several villages and smaller settlements in the eastern part of the Idlib province during a large-scale counterterrorism offensive, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing a military source

IDLIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Syrian government troops on Thursday liberated several villages and smaller settlements in the eastern part of the Idlib province during a large-scale counterterrorism offensive, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing a military source.

On December 19, the Syrian army started a new military operation in southeastern Idlib to clear the area of terrorists, including the Islamic State and Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front (both terrorist organizations are banned in Russia). Earlier in the week, the Syrian troops entered the town of Jarjanaz, which is located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of Maarrat al-Numan, a major stronghold of militants in the southern part of Idlib.

"The Syrian army took control of the villages of Al-Samaka, Khwein Elshaer and al-Duliam, as well as farms of Nawaf and al-Mushamis," the field source said.

According to the source, the Syrian army will expand its control in the eastern part of the province, when the military reinforcements, located in Idlib's Abu al-Duhur and Jarjanaz, unite "to become one front."

Idlib is home to an estimated 10,000 militants, according to the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's armed conflict.

