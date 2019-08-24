UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army May Eliminate Turkish Observation Points In Idlib Zone - Assad's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:30 AM

Syrian Army May Eliminate Turkish Observation Points in Idlib Zone - Assad's Aide

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The Syrian army may eliminate Turkish observation points in the Idlib de-escalation zone to cut off supplies of terror groups that are operating in the area, the aide of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Bouthaina Shaaban, told the Al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

"The Turkish observation point in the settlement of Morek is under siege. The Syrian army will be able to eliminate Turkish observation points and terrorists," Shaaban said on Friday.

She pointed out that Turkey was supplying terror groups with weapons.

"Turkey has not complied with the agreements, signed in Astana [currently, Nur-Sultan] and turned the observation points into facilities, used for redeploying weapons and occupying our territories," Shaaban added.

This week, the Syrian army has been conducting a successful operation in the Hama province, which borders Idlib to the southwest, capturing the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun and the villages of Kafr Zita, Ltamenah, Latmeen and Tal Fas. Morek, which hosts the Turkish observation point, remains unseized to date.

On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy told Sputnik that Turkey would maintain its presence at the observation post despite the Syrian army's operation.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey Hami Astana Idlib May Post

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

4 hours ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

4 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

4 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

4 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.