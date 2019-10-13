UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Moves North To Confront Turkish Offensive - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Syrian government has started moving troops to the country's north, where the Turkish military operation Peace Spring is underway, local media reported Sunday.

The units of the Syrian Army move northward to confront the Turkish aggression, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen claimed, citing unnamed sources, that the Syrian army might enter the cities of Manbij and Kobani, both in the north of Syria in vicinity of the border with Turkey, as early as within 48 hours.

Turkey's military operation, dubbed Peace Spring, began on Wednesday with an air military action in Ras al-Ain.

Shortly after, the terrestrial component of the operation was launched. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of the Islamic States terrorists (banned in Russia) and the Kurdish militia, whom Ankara designates as terrorists.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his troops have already gained control over the towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad, with the ultimate aim of eventually establishing a 30-35-kilometer-wide (19-22 miles) so-called safe zone along the Turkish-Syrian border.

