Syrian Army Reached Turkish Border Near Ras Al-Ain City After SDF Withdrawal- Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:10 PM

Syrian Army Reached Turkish Border Near Ras al-Ain City After SDF Withdrawal- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Syrian army has reached the border with Turkey northeast of the city of Ras al-Ain after the withdrawal of fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian Ikhbariya tv reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the SDF announced the complete withdrawal of troops from the border area. The Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomed the withdrawal.

