Syrian Army Ready to Repel Any Turkish Aggression in Idlib - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The General Staff of the Syrian army said on Tuesday that it gives the last chance to the militants operating in Idlib province to surrender their arms, while the military is ready to repel any attack by Turkish troops, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"Our armed forces are trying to give the last chance to the militants and save the lives of the besieged civilians.

The army units operating in the region have been ordered to allow those who decide not to rely on the support of the Turkish forces, to surrender their weapons," the source said.

According to the source, the General Staff stressed that "the Turkish troops are in Syria illegally as an aggressor."

"At the same time, the General Staff underlines that preparations have been completed for an immediate response to any aggression of these troops against our military in the region," the source added.