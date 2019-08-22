UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Regains Control Of Khan Sheikhoun - Military Source

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:21 PM

Syrian Army Regains Control of Khan Sheikhoun - Military Source

The Syrian army has regained control over the city of Khan Sheikhoun, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province, and is currently conducting mine clearance and security sweep operations there, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Thursday

It has been reported earlier that the Syrian army has occupied key positions around the city, cutting supply lines of militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as the Nusra Front banned in Russia.

It has been reported earlier that the Syrian army has occupied key positions around the city, cutting supply lines of militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, formerly known as the Nusra Front banned in Russia.

"The Syrian army regained control of the city of Khan Sheikhoun this morning. Sweep and mine clearance operations are currently underway," the source said.

