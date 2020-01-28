UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Regains Control Over Strategically Important City In Idlib Province - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:52 PM

Syrian Army Regains Control Over Strategically Important City in Idlib Province - Source

Syrian army units have regained control over the strategically important city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Syrian army units have regained control over the strategically important city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The army units began to strengthen their positions in Maarat al-Numan.

At the same time, the Syrian army's engineering troops began to de-mine the area," the source said.

The city of Maarat al-Numan is strategically important because it is located at the junction of the Hama-Aleppo state highway, and was also one of the largest strongholds of terrorists in the south of Idlib province.

