Syrian Army Regains Control Over Strategically Important City in Idlib Province - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Syrian army units have regained control over the strategically important city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The army units began to strengthen their positions in Maarat al-Numan.

At the same time, the Syrian army's engineering troops began to de-mine the area," the source said.

The city of Maarat al-Numan is strategically important because it is located at the junction of the Hama-Aleppo state highway, and was also one of the largest strongholds of terrorists in the south of Idlib province.