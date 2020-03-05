Syrian Army Repelling Terrorists' Attacks on Damascus-Aleppo Highway, in Idlib

(@FahadShabbir)

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Syrian governmental army is repelling terrorists' attacks in the area of Dadikh village, located in Idlib province, at the M5 highway, connecting Damascus and Aleppo, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Terrorists are making attempts to attack the army's forward positions, chiefly those located near Dadikh. Both the highway and the settlements located around Saraqib are coming under fire.

The Syrian army's artillery is firing at terrorists and their equipment.

Fighting is also ongoing in Saraqib's western and north-western outskirts.