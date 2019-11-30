UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Repels Attack From Militants In Idlib Province - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 06:10 AM

Syrian Army Repels Attack From Militants in Idlib Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The Syrian army repelled an attack from the militants of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia] in the Idlib province's east, Syrian media reported.

According to the state-run SANA news outlet, the militants used tanks and heavy vehicles to attack the Syrian army's positions.

As a result, the army repelled the attack and destroyed some of the militant's vehicles.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. As part of international efforts to settle the conflict and restore order, the Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October.

