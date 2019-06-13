Syrian Army Repels Attack of IS Militants in Desert Near As Sukhnah Town - Reports

The Syrian army repelled an attack by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on an army post in the desert east of the town of As Sukhnah, local media reported on Thursday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Syrian army repelled an attack by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) on an army post in the desert east of the town of As Sukhnah, local media reported on Thursday.

The attack was repelled after nearly two hours of clashes. As a result of the battle, several militants were killed and wounded, the rest fled into the desert, the al-Watan newspaper said.

At the same time, another army detachment confronted the IS militants who attempted to attack a military convoy east of As Sukhnah.

According to the newspaper, the Syrian Air Force conducted two airstrikes on the "moving targets" of IS militants in the desert area near As Sukhnah and on the border with the province of Deir ez-Zor, killing several militants and destroying their equipment.

Syrian state television reported on Monday that the Syrian army had repelled the attack of the "remnants" of IS militants on their positions in the desert east of the city of Palmyra near an oil loading facility.