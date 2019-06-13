UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army Repels Attack Of IS Militants In Desert Near As Sukhnah Town - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:25 PM

Syrian Army Repels Attack of IS Militants in Desert Near As Sukhnah Town - Reports

The Syrian army repelled an attack by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on an army post in the desert east of the town of As Sukhnah, local media reported on Thursday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Syrian army repelled an attack by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on an army post in the desert east of the town of As Sukhnah, local media reported on Thursday.

The attack was repelled after nearly two hours of clashes. As a result of the battle, several militants were killed and wounded, the rest fled into the desert, the al-Watan newspaper said.

At the same time, another army detachment confronted the IS militants who attempted to attack a military convoy east of As Sukhnah.

According to the newspaper, the Syrian Air Force conducted two airstrikes on the "moving targets" of IS militants in the desert area near As Sukhnah and on the border with the province of Deir ez-Zor, killing several militants and destroying their equipment.

Syrian state television reported on Monday that the Syrian army had repelled the attack of the "remnants" of IS militants on their positions in the desert east of the city of Palmyra near an oil loading facility.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Oil Same Border Post Media TV

Recent Stories

Iran Attaches Special Importance to Security in Pe ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin Did Not See Russian Expert's Re ..

3 minutes ago

Twitter Removes Nearly 4,800 Accounts Linked to Ir ..

3 minutes ago

Oil prices surge after suspected attacks on tanker ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Could Use Artificial Intelligence to Disrup ..

3 minutes ago

Japan denounces Houthi Terrorist Attack on Saudi A ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.