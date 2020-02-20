UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Repels Attacks By Pro-Turkish Terrorists With Russian Assistance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

The Syrian army repelled with Russian air support massive attacks by pro-Turkish terrorist groups in northwestern Syria on Thursday, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Syrian army repelled with Russian air support massive attacks by pro-Turkish terrorist groups in northwestern Syria on Thursday, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation reported.

According to the report, terrorist groups carried out earlier on Thursday several attacks in the Qmenas-Nerab area in Idlib province with the use of large number of armored vehicles and the support of Turkish artillery, and managed to break through the Syrian army defenses.

"In order to prevent the terrorists from moving deeper into the Syrian territory, and at the request of the Syrian command, the Russian Su-24 fighter-bombers delivered an airstrike against against the advancing terrorist groups. This allowed the Syrian troops to successfully repel all attacks," the report said.

"One tank, six infantry fighting vehicles and five pickup trucks with large-caliber machine guns were destroyed by the Syrian army," the center said, adding that four Syrian servicemen were wounded by the Turkish artillery fire.

The Turkish artillery strikes stopped only after the Russian military informed the Turkish side about spotting the instances of artillery fire from Turkish positions targeting the units of the Syrian army.

"This is not the first time that the Turkish armed forces support the militants. In order to prevent incidents, we urge the Turkish side to stop supporting the actions of terrorists and transferring weapons to them," the center emphasized.

