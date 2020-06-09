Syrian Army Repels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Attack in Southern Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) attempted to capture the village of Tanjara in southern Idlib and broke through the defenses of the Syrian army, but this attack was repelled, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitskiy, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Monday.

"On June 8, militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group attempted to seize the settlement of Tanjara in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone," Shcherbitsky said.

The militants broke through the defenses and wedged into the battle formations of the Syrian army for 600 meters. However, the return fire of the aviation and artillery allowed to repel the attack, and the government forces regained positions on the front line of defense, he noted.

"The terrorists lost more than 30 people killed and wounded. Three pickups with heavy machine guns were destroyed," Shcherbitsky said.

Over the past day, the group's militants also shelled settlements in Idlib and Aleppo provinces five times, he said.