BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) and their affiliates launched a massive attack in the southeast of Idlib province and were effectively repelled by the Syrian army on Sunday, Syrian state media reported.

According to the SANA news agency's correspondent, terrorists fired rocket shells at army posts in Halban, a countryside of the Ma'arrat al-Nu'man city 21 miles south of Idlib. Another attack was reportedly attempted against the army positions in the village of Abu Dafn in the same area.

Both attacks were thwarted by the army following several hours of heavy clashes, the agency said.

This is the 16th terrorist attacks on the Syrian army over the past four days. On Saturday, more than 100 terrorists launched an offensive near Idlib's Al-Gadfa region. They were repelled, but left 10 Syrian servicemen killed.