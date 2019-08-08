UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Repels Nusra Front In Villages Of Hama Province - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

Syrian Army Repels Nusra Front in Villages of Hama Province - Reports

Syrian government forces repelled militants from the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) in three villages in the north of the Hama province on Thursday, Syrian state television reported, citing military sources

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Syrian government forces repelled militants from the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) in three villages in the north of the Hama province on Thursday, Syrian state television reported, citing military sources.

"After fierce fighting, our troops ... stormed the terrorist fortifications and their headquarters and regained control over the villages of al-Sakhir, Tal al-Sakhir and Sawama al-Jaisat," the source said.

According to the broadcaster, the Syrian army captured the towns of al-Arbaeen and al-Zakah in the northern countryside of Hama for the first time in seven years. The battle unfolded just a day after the troops had launched a counter-offensive against the rebels for having attacked areas controlled by the Syrian army.

Al-Zakah is strategically important, as it was one of the major strongholds of the Nusra Front, which is linked to al-Qaeda (banned in Russia), as well as a launching site for the terrorist group's attacks on Syrian military positions.

Additionally, the return of al-Zakah will reportedly allow the army to advance on the towns of Kafr Zita and al-Lataminah, the biggest militant strongholds in Hama. Recovering the towns would re-establish government control for the entire province, the news agency added.

On Monday, the Syrian government forces declared they were resuming military operations in the provinces of Idlib and Hama, citing the terrorist groups' refusal to observe the ceasefire deal that went into effect on August 1 by launching several attacks on civilians in nearby areas. The deal was established in September under the supervision of Russia and Turkey.

