Syrian Army Repels Nusra Militants' Attack In Idlib, Suffers Losses - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) tried to break through the positions of the Syrian army in the area of the village of Hamrat in Idlib de-escalation zone, their attack was repelled, there are losses among government troops, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Adm.

Alexander Shcherbitsky, said at a daily briefing on Monday.

"Over the past day, the Jabhat al-Nusra militants have made several attempts to break through the positions of the Syrian Arab Army in the area of the village of Hamrat. All attacks by the militants have been repelled, they suffered significant damage in manpower and equipment. There are losses among the Syrian troops," Shcherbitsky said.

More Stories From World

