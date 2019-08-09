UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack In Idlib De-Escalation Zone, Suffers Casualties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:24 PM

Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Idlib De-Escalation Zone, Suffers Casualties

At least 10 Syrian army soldiers were killed and 21 wounded while repelling an attack by militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone on Friday, Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) At least 10 Syrian army soldiers were killed and 21 wounded while repelling an attack by militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone on Friday, Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, reported.

According to Bakin, militants from several illegal armed groups launch an offensive on Syrian army units near the settlement of Abu Dali early on Friday after shelling their positions with mortar rounds.

"The government forces were able to repel the attack by terrorists and push them back to the previously occupied positions with a counterattack," Bakin said at a daily briefing.

"As a result of the mortar shelling and while repelling the terrorist attack, 10 Syrian army soldiers were killed, and 21 were wounded," the Russian general added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Dali Idlib From Government

Recent Stories

Future Negotiations Regarding Cyprus Reunification ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls on Global Community to Secure Exist ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition should focus on issues of national impo ..

2 minutes ago

45 UK MPs urge UN to take India's Kashmir move to ..

2 minutes ago

Snap Elections Only Way to Resolve Italian Parliam ..

8 minutes ago

US House Oversight Committee Launches Probe Into G ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.