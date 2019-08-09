Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Idlib De-Escalation Zone, Suffers Casualties

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) At least 10 Syrian army soldiers were killed and 21 wounded while repelling an attack by militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone on Friday, Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, reported.

According to Bakin, militants from several illegal armed groups launch an offensive on Syrian army units near the settlement of Abu Dali early on Friday after shelling their positions with mortar rounds.

"The government forces were able to repel the attack by terrorists and push them back to the previously occupied positions with a counterattack," Bakin said at a daily briefing.

"As a result of the mortar shelling and while repelling the terrorist attack, 10 Syrian army soldiers were killed, and 21 were wounded," the Russian general added.