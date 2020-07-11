UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack In Northwestern Province - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:16 AM

Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Northwestern Province - Defense Ministry

The Syrian Armed Forces have repelled a terrorist attack on their positions in the town of Rabia, located in the country's northwestern province of Latakia, which shares a border with Turkey, the Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that the militants have suffered significant losses during the offensive

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Syrian Armed Forces have repelled a terrorist attack on their positions in the town of Rabia, located in the country's northwestern province of Latakia, which shares a border with Turkey, the Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that the militants have suffered significant losses during the offensive.

"Around 09:00 AM local time [06:00 GMT], some armed terrorist groups, backed by the Turkish regime, carried out a massive attack on a number of military positions of the Syrian army in the north of the Rabia town in the northern Latakia neighborhood, by using various types of medium and light weapons and mortar shells," the ministry said in a statement by its military source.

The Syrian forces operating in the area have repelled these attacks and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, the statement read, adding that there are no losses among ranks of the country's army.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced a new ceasefire in Latakia's neighboring northwestern province of Idlib to establish security corridors and conduct joint patrols in the area.

However, this peace agreement has been repeatedly violated by armed groups launching attacks against positions of the Syrian army. The most recent, accompanied by violent clashes between militants and the country's troops, took place in May in the village of Tanjar in the Al-Ghab Plain area.

On July 4, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) told Sputnik that it was calling on Damascus to confront Turkish military gangs that have occupied areas in northern Syria, noting that PYD was ready "for anything that will serve Syria's interest."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan March May July Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

6 minutes ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

36 minutes ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Seoul Mayor Likely Committed Suicide, No Suspicion ..

5 minutes ago

Singapore counts votes in pandemic poll

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.