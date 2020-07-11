Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Northwestern Province - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Syrian Armed Forces have repelled a terrorist attack on their positions in the town of Rabia, located in the country's northwestern province of Latakia, which shares a border with Turkey, the Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that the militants have suffered significant losses during the offensive

"Around 09:00 AM local time [06:00 GMT], some armed terrorist groups, backed by the Turkish regime, carried out a massive attack on a number of military positions of the Syrian army in the north of the Rabia town in the northern Latakia neighborhood, by using various types of medium and light weapons and mortar shells," the ministry said in a statement by its military source.

The Syrian forces operating in the area have repelled these attacks and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, the statement read, adding that there are no losses among ranks of the country's army.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced a new ceasefire in Latakia's neighboring northwestern province of Idlib to establish security corridors and conduct joint patrols in the area.

However, this peace agreement has been repeatedly violated by armed groups launching attacks against positions of the Syrian army. The most recent, accompanied by violent clashes between militants and the country's troops, took place in May in the village of Tanjar in the Al-Ghab Plain area.

On July 4, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) told Sputnik that it was calling on Damascus to confront Turkish military gangs that have occupied areas in northern Syria, noting that PYD was ready "for anything that will serve Syria's interest."