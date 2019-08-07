Syrian Army Restores Control Over Town of Al Arbaeen in Hama Province, Kills 45 Militants

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Syrian army has regained control over the town of Al Arbaeen in the northwestern province of Hama, killing 45 militants, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, after heavy fighting between the Syrian army and armed terror groups ...

the Syrian army managed to regain control over the town of Al Arbaeen in northwestern Hama and kill 45 militants, including many foreigners," the correspondent said.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

In late April, terrorists boosted the number of attacks on the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. They also attempted to attack positions of the Syrian army in the region. The government forces responded by intensifying their attacks on terrorists remaining in the province of Idlib.