Syrian Army Restores Full Control Over Damascus-Aleppo Highway - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Syrian army has restored full control over the M5 international Damascus-Aleppo highway for the first time since 2012, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Syrian army has regained control over the Damascus-Aleppo highway for the first time in over seven years," the source said.

This has come as a result of the Syrian military operation, in which the city of Ma'arat al-Nu'man has been liberated, as well as the town of Saraqib, located at the intersection of the M4 highway Latakia-Aleppo and the M5 highway. On Sunday, troops coming from Idlib's east met with troops coming from Aleppo's south, thus enabling the army to regain control over the M5.