Syrian Army Resumes Operation Against Militants in Idlib - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Syrian army resumed the operation against militants in the province of Idlib over the ceasefire violations committed by armed groups, Syrian media reported.

On December 19, the Syrian army launched a new military operation in Idlib. The ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force on January 12.

According to the Sham FM radio broadcaster, the hostilities erupted on Wednesday in the southeastern part of the province.

The army is currently carrying out firepower preparation before attacking the militants' positions in the area.

Idlib is the last stronghold of militants in the Arab republic. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil conflict.