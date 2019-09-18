Syrian Army Retaliates to Idlib-Based Terrorists' Shelling of Al Hwaiz Village - Reports

DAMSCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Syrian army has responded to a bombardment attack by terrorists in the Al Hwaiz village of the Idlib province in northwest Syria, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported on Tuesday.

On August 31, the Syrian army unilaterally halted military action in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Terrorist groups have fired several projectiles at Al Hwaiz village in west Sahl al-Ghab area, the newspaper said.

According to the report, the Syrian army retaliated by shelling the terrorists' positions in the settlements of Kafr Nabl and Kansafra, from where the projectiles were fired.

In August, a military operation by the Syrian government forces left sizable territories in northern Hama province and southern Idlib free from terrorists. The most significant outcome was the liberation of the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun and of the corridor to the international M5 highway between Damascus and Aleppo.