Syrian Army Says Air Strikes On Aleppo Hit Military Depots

Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:40 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Air strikes on the outskirts of Syria's Aleppo hit several military depots in Safira, a southeastern suburb, the Syrian army command said in an official statement.

Syrian government news agency SANA earlier reported on an Israeli attack on a scientific research center in Aleppo.

"At 22:32 on May 4, enemy aircraft appeared on our air defense monitors. They were moving from the northeastern side of Itria. Several military depots in the area of Safira were attacked. Our air defense systems repelled enemy missiles. The losses resulting from the attack are being specified," the command said.



