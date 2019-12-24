Syrian Army Says Cleared Over 40 Towns in Idlib From Terrorists in Past Few Days

The Syrian armed forces have cleared over 40 settlements of militants in Syria's northwestern Idlib province over the past few days, the armed forces said in a statement on Tuesday

"Over the past few days, [Syrian] servicemen cleared over 320 square kilometers [123 square miles] from militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group [banned in Russia] and other terrorist organizations.

Over 40 settlements have been freed," the army said in a statement as broadcast over Syria's state-run Ikhbariya media outlet.