Syrian Army Says Cleared Over 40 Towns In Idlib From Terrorists In Past Few Days
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:51 PM
The Syrian armed forces have cleared over 40 settlements of militants in Syria's northwestern Idlib province over the past few days, the armed forces said in a statement on Tuesday
"Over the past few days, [Syrian] servicemen cleared over 320 square kilometers [123 square miles] from militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group [banned in Russia] and other terrorist organizations.
Over 40 settlements have been freed," the army said in a statement as broadcast over Syria's state-run Ikhbariya media outlet.