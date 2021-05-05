Syrian Army Says Destroyed Several Missiles Fired on Latakia Province - SANA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Syrian army said the country's air defense systems managed to shoot down several missiles that attacked facilities in Latakia's coastal zone, state news agency SANA reported.

It said "hostile" Israel made its attack from the southwest of Latakia.

Earlier, SANA reported that air defenses were activated in the Latakia and Hama provinces to repel Israeli missile strikes. The attacks targeted a plastic products warehouse in Latakia. One person was killed and six others injured.