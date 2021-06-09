Syrian Army Says Destroyed Some Missiles Fired by Israel - SANA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Syrian army said it shot down some missiles fired by Israel, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

Earlier, SANA reported that air defense systems were repelling an Israeli missile attack from the direction of Lebanon's airspace. Explosions were heard over Syrian capital Damascus.

"Our air defense systems repelled the aggressor's missiles and shot down some of them," SANA quoted a Defense Ministry statement.