Syrian Army Seizes Al Tah Village in Idlib Province - Military

IDLIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Syrian government troops have retaken Al Tah village in the Idlib province, Col. Munzer Dasher told reporters.

Al Tah is located 45 kilometers (28 miles) away from the province's capital.

Dasher added that militants tried to retake the village several days ago, but faced resistance from the army.

Syrian forces managed to repel all the advances from the militants, including suicide attacks.

Colonel showed captured weaponry to reporters, adding that "militants continue shelling our villages and cities."

Idlib, which has been designated a de-escalation zone, remains one of the last territories partly outside the control of the central Syrian government.