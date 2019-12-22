(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Syrian government troops have retaken several villages during amid a fresh offensive in the southeastern part of the province of Idlib, a field commander of the Syrian military told Sputnik.

On Thursday, the Syrian army reportedly launched a new military operation in southeastern Idlib, which is the last stronghold of militants in the country.

"The Syrian army regained control of the villages of Al Bustan, Al Haraqi and Abu Sharjah northwest of Tal Damm, the village of Al Burj north of Sarja Gharbiya, Harran hills west of Sarja Gharbiya and Homs west of Al Burj," the commander said.

The commander added that the government's army continued the operation, and killed or injured a number militants.

In August, the Syrian government conducted a military operation, during which it seized parts of Hama and Idlib provinces that had been controlled by militants since 2014, including the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun, and also gained access to the M5 highway linking Damascus and Aleppo.

However, Idlib still remains a major terrorist stronghold, being home to an estimated 10,000 terrorists from various groups, according to the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. In November, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the liberation of Idlib would not take long militarily, adding that the start of the offensive was impeded by militants who hindered the evacuation of civilians.