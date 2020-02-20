Syrian Army Struck Turkish Troops in Idlib - Erdogan Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Syrian army attacked the Turkish military in Syria's Idlib on Thursday, Turkey's presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said.

The Turkish Defense Ministry earlier reported that two Turkish servicemen were killed and five others wounded during an air strike in Idlib province.

"As a result of the attack carried out by the [Syrian] regime, two of our soldiers died, five more were injured. Those who brought Syria to bloodshed, terror and tears will answer to humanity," Altun wrote in his Twitter blog.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that pro-Turkish militants, supported by the Turkish artillery, had breached the defenses of the Syrian army near Qmenas and Nerab. Russia's Su-24 attack aircraft delivered airstrikes against the militants, allowing the Syrian army to repel all the attacks.