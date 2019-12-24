UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Takes Control Of Strategically Important Town Of Jarjanaz In Idlib Province

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:33 PM

JARJANAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Syrian Armed Forces have secured full control over the strategically important town of Jarjanaz, located in the northwestern province of Idlib, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Due to the location of Jarjanaz, this will enable the army to take control over the important Hama-Aleppo road in Idlib, which remains a terrorist stronghold.

As part of its recently launched operation, the Syrian military has already taken control of Idlib's towns of Qatrah, Sayyadi and Alheraki, the correspondent added.

