Syrian Army Takes Control of Strategically Important Town of Jarjanaz in Idlib Province

JARJANAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Syrian Armed Forces have secured full control over the strategically important town of Jarjanaz, located in the northwestern province of Idlib, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Due to the location of Jarjanaz, this will enable the army to take control over the important Hama-Aleppo road in Idlib, which remains a terrorist stronghold.

As part of its recently launched operation, the Syrian military has already taken control of Idlib's towns of Qatrah, Sayyadi and Alheraki, the correspondent added.