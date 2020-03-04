Syrian Army to Focus on Clearing Eastern Areas of Militants After Liberating Idlib - Assad

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) After liberating Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian governmental army will focus on clearing the country's eastern regions of militants, President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Idlib is the key task now, from the military point of view.

Obviously, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has hurled all effort into it following an order by Americans, there is no doubt in it, since after liberating Idlib we will focus on liberating the eastern regions. I have repeatedly said that Idlib is the main outpost, and they have made every effort to prevent its liberation, so that we could not move to the east," Assad said.

"However, we maintain contact with people living in the eastern regions. They are displeased and anxious over the US occupation," Assad added.