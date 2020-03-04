UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army To Focus On Clearing Eastern Areas Of Militants After Liberating Idlib - Assad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Syrian Army to Focus on Clearing Eastern Areas of Militants After Liberating Idlib - Assad

After liberating Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian governmental army will focus on clearing the country's eastern regions of militants, President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with Rossiya 24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) After liberating Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the Syrian governmental army will focus on clearing the country's eastern regions of militants, President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Idlib is the key task now, from the military point of view.

Obviously, [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has hurled all effort into it following an order by Americans, there is no doubt in it, since after liberating Idlib we will focus on liberating the eastern regions. I have repeatedly said that Idlib is the main outpost, and they have made every effort to prevent its liberation, so that we could not move to the east," Assad said.

"However, we maintain contact with people living in the eastern regions. They are displeased and anxious over the US occupation," Assad added.

Related Topics

Militants Army Syria Idlib Tayyip Erdogan All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Services 360’ vi ..

26 minutes ago

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

41 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

56 minutes ago

Amazon, African forests turning from CO2 sink to s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.