Syrian Army Verifying Elimination Of Nusra Spokesman In Idlib - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Syrian Army Verifying Elimination of Nusra Spokesman in Idlib - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The political command of the Syrian armed forces is investigating reports suggesting that the spokesman of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) has been eliminated, Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported on Thursday, citing a source.

According to the report, Abu Khaled al-Shami was eliminated earlier on Thursday by Syrian and Russian airstrikes along with 30 other terrorists.

"We are not commenting on this information at the moment. It is necessary to wait for confirmed information," the source said.

The airstrikes were carried out in the morning in the Jabal Alzawiya area.

More Stories From World

