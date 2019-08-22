Syrian Army Will Not Stop at Khan Sheikhoun in Liberating Idlib - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Syrian army is going to continue liberation of the Idlib province after having regained control over the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun, Saji Taama, a member of the Syrian parliament , told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, a Syrian military source told Sputnik the Syrian army had regained control over Khan Sheikhoun town in the northwestern province, and was conducting mine clearance and security sweep operations there.

"The Syrian army has vowed to liberate all the Syrian land controlled by the armed groups with the support of conspirators, especially Turkey. The Syrian army will not stop at the strategic borders of Khan Sheikhoun, but will continue to liberate Idlib until the last seed on the Syrian ground," Taama said.

The lawmaker stressed that the area of Khan Sheikhoun was a very rich region and pledged that it would be fully liberated from terrorists.

"Khan Sheikhoun is a very rich natural region, which is an important part of Syria. President Bashar al Assad said 'every grain of Syria is precious to us, we will not abandon it.

' Khan Sheikhoun will receive freedom, as before it Homs, Ghouta and Aleppo received it," he added.

Fighting in Idlib intensified over the last few days. On Monday, a Turkish military convoy entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, located in Idlib, and headed to Khan Sheikhoun, which used to be under the militants' control. In response to that, the Syrian Air Force hit the convoy. A Sputnik correspondent reported later that the Syrian army occupied key positions around Khan Sheikhoun, cutting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group's (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) supply lines.

In early August, the long-discussed truce entered into force in Idlib. The Syrian military leadership said it would resume its military operation in northwestern Syria if Ankara failed to implement its obligations under a Turkey-Russia agreement reached in Sochi last September. Three days later, on August 5, the Syrian government forces resumed the operation due to the militants' non-compliance with the ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.