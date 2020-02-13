MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Syrian army established control over a section of the M5 international highway passing through the Idlib de-escalation zone, effectively creating the security zone envisioned for by the Russian-Turkish memorandum signed in 2018, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Idlib's Acting Governor Fadi Sadun said the Syrian government forces had taken control of the M5 highway Damascus-Aleppo.

"The Syrian army has established control over a section of the M5 international highway passing through the Idlib de-escalation zone, defeating the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group [formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia] and its allied groups that held it.

Thus, a security zone has been created, provided for by the Russian-Turkish memorandum of September 17, 2018," the center said.

The actions of government forces allowed to neutralize terrorist attacks and stop the killings of civilians, it added.

"The operation of the Syrian army was forced due to the fact that the Turkish side failed to comply with the relevant provisions of the Sochi memorandum on the creation of a demilitarized zone along the borders of the Idlib de-escalation zone," the center's head, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, said.