DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A helicopter of the Syrian army has been downed by a missile in Idlib province, and the pilot has died, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said earlier in the day, amid escalations in Idlib, that the Syrian army had left the town of Nairab in Idlib as its helicopter had been downed.

"A helicopter of the Syrian army crashed in the Nairab settlement in Idlib province because a missile hit it, the commander [pilot] has died," the source said.