Syrian arrested after shooting near US embassy in Beirut: army

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A Syrian was arrested after a shooting near the US embassy in Beirut on Wednesday, the Lebanese army said, with the embassy saying its staff were safe.

The embassy, in the northern suburb of Awkar, "was subjected to gunfire by a person holding Syrian nationality", the army said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"Army personnel deployed in the area responded to the sources of fire, wounding the shooter," the statement said, adding that "he was arrested and transported to hospital".

The army said it was investigating the shooting.