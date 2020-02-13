UrduPoint.com
Syrian Boy Dies In Conflict Between US Soldiers, Local Residents - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Syrian Boy Dies in Conflict Between US Soldiers, Local Residents - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) One child was killed and one adult was wounded in a conflict between local residents and US troops in Syria on Wednesday, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation reported.

The conflict took place in the morning in a Syrian village of Khirbet Ammo, located near the town of Qamishli, as the local residents attempted to block the passage of a US military convoy through a checkpoint. An exchange of fire took place.

"One local resident was wounded. Another resident - a 14-year-old boy - was killed," Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, the commander of the center, said in a daily briefing.

"Only thanks to the efforts of the Russian servicemen, who arrived at the site of the incident, it was possible to prevent a further escalation of the conflict with the locals and to ensure the exit of the US military convoy in the direction of a US base in near the village of Khimo in Haseke province," Borenkov stressed.

