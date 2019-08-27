UrduPoint.com
Syrian Boy Hit By Mine Back Home After Successful Surgery In Moscow - Russian Ombudswoman

Syrian Boy Hit by Mine Back Home After Successful Surgery in Moscow - Russian Ombudswoman

A Syrian boy who was hit by a mine last year has returned home after receiving medical treatment in Moscow, where doctors saved one of his legs and made a prosthesis for the other, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) A Syrian boy who was hit by a mine last year has returned home after receiving medical treatment in Moscow, where doctors saved one of his legs and made a prosthesis for the other, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Tuesday.

The boy was hit by a mine in Syria while playing football with other children. In December, a senior official of the Russian Investigative Committee and the executive director of the Research Institute of Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology, Valery Mitish, paid a visit to Syria to discuss cooperation in treating children affected by the armed conflict and their possible transportation to Russia.

After that, Ahmad, who was in serious condition with complications from his injuries and faced the risk of losing his remaining leg, was sent to Russia.

"Ahmad returned to Syria the other day. After the blast that killed his father and brother, Ahmad was left without a leg and was planned to have the other one amputated. But the doctors of the [Leonid] Roshal clinic managed to literally piece the leg together and, after surgeries, fitted him with a prosthesis to replace the other," Kuznetsova wrote on Instagram.

The ombudswoman thanked the Investigative Committee and Russian charity funds for the assistance and conveyed her best wishes to Ahmad.

