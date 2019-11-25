UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Business Delegation Says Intends To Develop Close Economic Relations With Crimea

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:12 PM

Syrian Business Delegation Says Intends to Develop Close Economic Relations With Crimea

Director General of the Syrian Local Production and Exports Support and Development Agency Ibrahim Medah said on Monday during a business delegation visit to Crimea that Syrians intended to establish close economic ties with the peninsula

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Director General of the Syrian Local Production and Exports Support and Development Agency Ibrahim Medah said on Monday during a business delegation visit to Crimea that Syrians intended to establish close economic ties with the peninsula.

The delegation arrived in Crimea on Sunday with the aim to establish contacts with local companies and entrepreneurs, as well as to take part in the roundtable "Crimea-Syria Business Dialogue: Development of Trade Relations."

"We are under sanctions and Crimea is under sanctions, so we must find ways out, ways to cooperate. The people of Crimea are not only our friends, they have already become brothers to us. That is true. We need to seize this opportunity and do everything we can to develop our economic and trade relations despite the sanctions," Medah told reporters.

According to Medah, Syria is interested in cooperating with Crimea in the spheres of industry, agriculture and tourism.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters had supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

Related Topics

Syria Exports Business Ukraine Russia Agriculture Visit Vladimir Putin March Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Beijing Expects Putin's Visit to China in 2020 - C ..

42 seconds ago

University of Karachi, Rotary Club join hands for ..

47 seconds ago

RusAF's Entire Leadership to Be Replaced Soon - Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan elected to preside over UN Commission on ..

4 minutes ago

During Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee to Seal ..

4 minutes ago

OPCW Chief Says World Close to Full Elimination of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.