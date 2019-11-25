Syrian Business Delegation Says Intends to Develop Close Economic Relations With Crimea

Director General of the Syrian Local Production and Exports Support and Development Agency Ibrahim Medah said on Monday during a business delegation visit to Crimea that Syrians intended to establish close economic ties with the peninsula

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Director General of the Syrian Local Production and Exports Support and Development Agency Ibrahim Medah said on Monday during a business delegation visit to Crimea that Syrians intended to establish close economic ties with the peninsula.

The delegation arrived in Crimea on Sunday with the aim to establish contacts with local companies and entrepreneurs, as well as to take part in the roundtable "Crimea-Syria Business Dialogue: Development of Trade Relations."

"We are under sanctions and Crimea is under sanctions, so we must find ways out, ways to cooperate. The people of Crimea are not only our friends, they have already become brothers to us. That is true. We need to seize this opportunity and do everything we can to develop our economic and trade relations despite the sanctions," Medah told reporters.

According to Medah, Syria is interested in cooperating with Crimea in the spheres of industry, agriculture and tourism.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters had supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."