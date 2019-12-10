UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Businesses Abroad Eager To Help Reconstruction Effort - Assad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Syrian Businesses Abroad Eager to Help Reconstruction Effort - Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Syrian businesses abroad want to invest in rebuilding their home country, President Bashar Assad told Italy's Rai24 news channel, adding sanctions were in the way.

"The Syrian people around the world have a lot of money, and they want to come and build their country," he said in the interview that was published in full on Monday by Syria's state news agency Sana.

He denied claims that Syria had a money problem. He said Syrian and foreign business people sought to invest in his country but international sanctions were stopping them from coming and working in Syria.

"In spite of that, some foreign companies have started finding ways to evade these sanctions and we have started planning," Assad admitted, adding the reconstruction would be slow.

Eight years of fighting, topped by the rise of an international terror group, has left the country in tatters. Russia has been calling on global donors to help rebuild public infrastructure in order to encourage millions of Syrian refugees to come back.

Related Topics

World Syria Business Russia Italy Money From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

1 hour ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

3 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

2 hours ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.