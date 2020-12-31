UrduPoint.com
Syrian Children Given New Year Gifts At Russia's Hmeimim Base

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:08 PM

Russian troops at the Hmeimim airbase in Syria invited local children over on Thursday to give them New Year gifts, a deputy commander of the deployed forces said

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Russian troops at the Hmeimim airbase in Syria invited local children over on Thursday to give them New Year gifts, a deputy commander of the deployed forces said.

"A New Year is a holiday for kids, above all. There are many children in Latakia province's Jableh and Tartus who study the Russian language," Andrei Paly told reporters.

A hundred of children, many of them orphans of war, received packs of candy and schoolbags with school supplies from Father Frost and his granddaughter, two winter spirits from the Russian folklore.

A military band played songs that are popular with Russian children. Paly said that 58 schools in Tartus alone were teaching Russian to local children, and it was a task for Russian troops to promote cross-cultural interactions.

