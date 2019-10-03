UrduPoint.com
Syrian Conflict Settlement Could Serve As Model For Resolving Other Regional Crises- Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:47 PM

Syrian Conflict Settlement Could Serve as Model for Resolving Other Regional Crises- Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the Syrian settlement could become a model for resolving regional conflicts

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the Syrian settlement could become a model for resolving regional conflicts.

"In our opinion, the Syrian settlement can become a model for resolving regional crises, and in the vast majority of cases it will be the diplomatic mechanisms that work. The use of force is an extreme exception," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

