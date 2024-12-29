Syrian conjoined twins arrive for medical evaluation under Saudi humanitarian initiative in Riyadh

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 10:40 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Syrian conjoined twins, Celine and Eleen Abdulmoneim Alshibli, accompanied by their family, arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday following directives from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
The twins were transported from Lebanon aboard a medical evacuation aircraft provided by the Saudi Ministry of Defense as part of the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts.
The children are scheduled for comprehensive medical assessments at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital, under the Ministry of National Guard’s King Abdulaziz Medical City. The evaluations will help determine their medical condition and assess the feasibility of a surgical procedure to separate them.
Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), who is also the Head of the Surgical and Multidisciplinary Team, lauded the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for initiating this noble humanitarian act.
“This initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to humanitarian values and its exceptional medical capabilities,” Dr. Al Rabeeah stated. He highlighted that Saudi Arabia's contributions in global medical, humanitarian, and relief efforts have cemented its position as a leading supporter of those in need worldwide.
The twins' family extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi leadership, government, and people for the warm reception and hospitality extended to them since their arrival in Riyadh. They also expressed confidence in the expertise of the Saudi medical team, renowned globally for its proficiency in handling complex medical cases.
This initiative is the latest demonstration of the Kingdom's dedication to supporting vulnerable communities and exemplifies its role as a beacon of humanitarian assistance worldwide.
