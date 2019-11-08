Syrian Constitutional Committee members need a consensus on such basic issues as counterterrorism and respect for national sovereignty if any progress is to be made in their work, Ahmad Kuzbari, the committee's co-chair from the Syrian government, said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Syrian Constitutional Committee members need a consensus on such basic issues as counterterrorism and respect for national sovereignty if any progress is to be made in their work, Ahmad Kuzbari, the committee's co-chair from the Syrian government , said on Friday.

The constitutional committee, tasked with revising Syria's main law, held its opening session in Geneva on October 30.

"We, in the government-backed delegation, believe that there are national constants that all must accept and agree upon. How can Syrians stand against the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic?" Kuzbari said.

He went on to note that no "Syrian patriot" could be "against counterterrorism or put in a position that would not combat terrorism.

"

"We believe that every Syrian patriot would refuse the occupation of any Syrian territory by any party and would refuse any other power to control its natural resources," he added.

According to Kuzbari, a consensus on such "basic fundamental issues could be a common ground to make real progress in the work of this committee."

The constitutional committee is made up of 150 members split into three delegations equally representing the government, opposition and civil society. A smaller drafting body of 45 members is expected to work on proposals that will then be debated on by the committee.