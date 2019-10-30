Syrian Constitution Committee Co-Chairs Made Serious Statements - Opposition Member

UrduPoint.com
Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:26 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Syrian opposition sees statements of both sides government and opposition at the opening of the constitutional committee as positive and serious, a member of the opposition delegation of the committee, Yahya Aridi, told reporters.

The committee had its opening session earlier in the day. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, co-chair from the government side Ahmad Kuzbari and co-chair from the opposition side Hadi Bahra gave speeches at the launch of the new body. Bahra said the committee was the first step toward the long process of Syria's recovery, while Kuzbari suggested that the work of the committee should be exclusively intra-Syrian.

"I consider statements of both sides positive, they reflect seriousness," Aridi said.

The committee is tasked with amending the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. A 45-member committee 15 from each of the three represented groups will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

