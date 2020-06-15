UrduPoint.com
Syrian Constitution Committee Expected To Convene In August - Turkish Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:52 PM

Syrian Constitution Committee Expected to Convene in August - Turkish Foreign Minister

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is expected to reconvene in August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Syrian Constitutional Committee is expected to reconvene in August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

"The situation in the region is tense. In Syria, we have long been working with Russia and Iran, and everyone can see the results of that work.

But it is time now for actual steps. In August, a session of the constitutional committee is expected," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Turkey expects the summit of the Astana three Russia, Turkey, and Iran to be held in Iran after the leaders of the three countries have a videoconference, Cavusoglu added.

