Syrian Constitution Should Ensure Absence Of Kurdish Threat To Turkey - Moscow

Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Syrian Constitution Should Ensure Absence of Kurdish Threat to Turkey - Moscow

All the Kurds present in Syria should be covered by the new Syrian constitution in order to guarantee absence of any threat coming from the Syrian territory against Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) All the Kurds present in Syria should be covered by the new Syrian constitution in order to guarantee absence of any threat coming from the Syrian territory against Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Turkey has suspended its military offensive in Syria's north against Kurdish militia, which it labels as terrorists, under an agreement with the United States.

The ceasefire expires in around 30 hours.

"All the Kurdish structures on the Syrian territory should be solidly covered by the Syrian legislation, the Syrian constitution, so that there are no illegal armed groups on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, and so that no threat to security of the Republic of Turkey and any other nation comes from the Syrian territory," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva.

