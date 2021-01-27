UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitution Talks Still At Initial Stage Over Division On Key Issues - Participant

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Syrian Constitution Talks Still at Initial Stage Over Division on Key Issues - Participant

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Discussions at the ongoing Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) session in Geneva still revolve around basic issues, as deepening distrust among key players threatens to obstruct consensus, a member of the SCC civil society delegation, Mais Krydee, told Sputnik.

The small body of the SCC reconvened in Geneva on Monday under the mediation of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, who expressed hope for a "very important" session that would move from general discussions to the actual drafting of the constitution.

"I hope that we can make these discussions successful in the end and develop these negotiations, but so far my expectations are very low," Krydee said.

During the previous SCC session, only general national principles were discussed.

"We are still at the first point, there are still many differences about army, flag, nationality... We need more trust, at least on some points, to start a real discussion," Krydee stated.

She also stressed the need to keep these talks free of foreign influence.

"All of us must understand that this negotiation must be Syrian - Syrian and must not be oriented at foreign interests. Because if we start listening to the US interests, where is our nationality?" she added.

The SCC is a 150-strong body with equally-sized delegations from the government, opposition and civil society that is tasked with rewriting the nation's constitution amid conflicting issues.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Syria Civil Society Geneva All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

17 minutes ago

Biden's UN Envoy Pick Calls for 'Reengagement' wit ..

18 minutes ago

French Gov't Considers Tough Lockdown to Contain C ..

18 minutes ago

Yellen notes 'importance' of US-UK relationship

18 minutes ago

Turin mayor guilty of negligence for deadly Juvent ..

18 minutes ago

Olympic chief Bach calls for 'patience' over Tokyo ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.