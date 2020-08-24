Syrian Constitutional Body Talks Suspended as 3 Delegates Contract COVID-19 - Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Syrian Constitutional Committee is suspending the meeting that started earlier on Monday at the UN Palais in Geneva as three members of the invovled delegations were found positive for the coronavirus, Mais Krydee, a member of the committee, who is now in Geneva, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Syrian Constitutional Committee is suspending the meeting that started earlier on Monday at the UN Palais in Geneva as three members of the invovled delegations were found positive for the coronavirus, Mais Krydee, a member of the committee, who is now in Geneva, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, Arabic media reported from Geneva that the meetings were halted because three members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Yes, unfortunately it's true but we do not know who these three persons are. We will start medical steps necessary to avoid further spread.

We will see," Krydee said.

Earlier on Monday, the Constitutional Committee convened at the UN Palais in Geneva in a narrower format of the so-called Small Body - 45 members out of 150 participants of the committee in total, including co-chairs Ahmad Kuzbari from the government side and Hadi Bahra from the opposition side. The meeting, mediated by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, took place for first time since November last year after the long delay caused not only by the coronavirus pandemic, but also by the difficulties that the two sides the government and the opposition faced in agreeing on the agenda.