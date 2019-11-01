Syrian Constitutional Committee Agree Agenda, Rules of Conduct in First 2 Days - UN Envoy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee have agreed on the agenda and the rules of conduct during the first two days of its work in Geneva, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Friday.

"The last two days have been very good.

After 8 and a half years of conflict there are deep differences, a lot of suspicion, lack of trust, but the fact that 150 Syrians have been sitting together, respecting to each other, talking to each other, discussing according to the agenda that we agreed upon was impressive. Not only did we agree on the agenda, we also managed to agree by consensus on code of conduct," he said.