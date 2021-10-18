Syrian Constitutional Committee Agrees on All Working Mechanisms - Opposition Head

The Small Drafting Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva for the first time has agreed on all working mechanisms and started directly discussing the future basic law of the Arab country, Hadi al-Bahra, a co-chair from the opposition delegation, said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The Small Drafting Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva for the first time has agreed on all working mechanisms and started directly discussing the future basic law of the Arab country, Hadi al-Bahra, a co-chair from the opposition delegation, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Geneva hosted the first closed-door meeting of the sixth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's small body. The sides began to discuss specific provisions of the future constitution draft.

"Today, we have reached an agreement on all working mechanisms within the committee.

The first meeting was held to agree on the text of the constitution on the basis of the existing proposals. That means that the work for which the constitutional committee was created has begun," al-Bahra told reporters following the meeting.

Subsequently, there are no obstacles left to move the committee's work forward and proceed to substantive discussions on the Syrian constitution, he added.

The sixth round is expected to last through Friday, with the agenda focusing on draft reforms of the Syrian basic law.